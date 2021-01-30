SCARBOROUGH – Carol A. Knop, 82, of Scarborough, passed away suddenly on Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born in Hammond, Ind. to Oscar and Marie Byerly on March 22, 1938. She married her beloved husband Ernest on Oct. 13, 1956 in Hammond, Ind.

Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Joan.

She is survived by her husband Ernest; her son, Robert of Traveler’s Rest, S.C., her daughter, Cindy Greeley and son-in-law David of Scarborough; and her brother, Mel Byerly and sister-in-law Sharon of Surprise, Ariz.

Carol was the loving grandmother of Paige and Nina Greeley of Scarborough, and Octavia, Katerina, and Aubriana Knop of Traveler’s Rest. She had two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to WomenHeart at

womenheart.org.

