GARDINER – Charles Buddy Hicks Jr., 83, of Gardiner, passed away Jan. 15, 2021.

Charles was born to the late Charles Hicks and Bertha B. Gardner on Aug. 2, 1937, in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from high school in Kansas City and then played semi-pro football for the city team. Charles was proud to be Marine and served in the Korean war. Those who know him will never forget his loud and proud Marine calls and his stories of his service. He was widowed to the late Barbara E. (Dessler) Hicks, of Gardiner, Maine, who he loved dearly, and missed every day of his life after she passed.

Charles and Barbara moved to Maine many years ago where he worked for Coca-Cola in Portland. Just like everything else he chose to do in life, Charles was extremely proud to work for Coca-Cola, and he spoke fondly of his memories there. After Coke, Charles drove a school bus and worked as a custodian for many years in the school system; mostly in the Gardiner area. He absolutely loved his work in the school system where he made fabulous, lifelong friends.

Outside of his employment, he spent much of his free time dedicating himself to his sobriety, fostering peer relationships, and mentoring. Charlie spoke at many conventions across the country, and made supporting others in their sobriety a mission that he accomplished daily. Charles and his wife, Barbara, spent any opportunity they had traveling and living life to it’s fullest. They traveled to every corner of Maine, but their bigger excursions had them exploring points as far west as Alaska, which was his favorite trip. He lived for the weekends that he could take Barbara out dancing, to dinner, the theater, or simply for a drive to the coast for sightseeing. Charles took great pride in his friendships and his family. He always had a smile on his face, an ear to listen, and hugs to give.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Barbara E. Hicks (Dessler); his sister, Virginia Lee Hicks; his daughters, Deborah S. Hicks, and Debra E. Newell (Gilmore); and his son, Craig D. Gilmore.

He is survived by a multitude of family in several places around the country including his two sons; Michael J. Gilmore of Mercer, Maine, and Timothy M. Gilmore of Dayton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jeremiah Gilmore, Christopher Gilmore, Dillon Gilmore, Elaine Smith, Christina Michaud, and Brianna Michaud as well as his great-grandchildren: Maizie Blodgett, Katie Gilmore, William Wilson, and Olivia Wilson.

An outside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner. Please dress warmly and wear a mask.

Virtual options are being explored, and details will be shared on Charlie’s Facebook Page.

