RANDOLPH – Gladys V. Leighton, 93 of Randolph and most recently of Pittston died Jan. 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Linda Parker, after many months of declining health.

Gladys was born Feb. 16, 1927, in Lubec, Maine, the daughter of Wesley and Beatrice Davis. She attended school in Lubec. In 1949 she married Richard N. Leighton of Augusta, in Lubec. She and Dick were together for almost 70 years, but Dick passed away one month before their 70th anniversary.

Early in her adult working career, Gladys worked at Togus VA, but she was mainly a stay at home mom

taking care of her two kids as well as neighbor kids from time to time. She was a longtime member of Randolph United Methodist Church.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Dick, son-in-law, Edward E. Parker,Sr., brothers, James and Lee Davis, sisters, Dorothy Wilcox and her husband Everett, and Joyce Bradley. She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Beverly of Augusta, daughter Linda Parker of Pittston. Grandchildren, Kevin Parker of Chelsea and Amanda Parker of Pittston. Great-grandchildren, Arielle and Elizabeth Brooks of Pittston and Noah and Lily Parker of Chelsea. Sister, Kathryn Murphy of Lubec, brother-in-law, Kenneth Bradley of Lubec as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.

At her request, there will be no visiting hours, interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner in the Spring.

The family wishes to thank Lisa, Kelly, and all of the nurses and CNAs from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their loving care of Mom.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Randolph United

Methodist Church,

16 Asbury Street,

Randolph, ME 04346

