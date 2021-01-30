WATERVILLE – On Jan. 22, 2021, Kenneth A. Couture, our loving father passed away at the age of 91 due to long battle with a stroke and end stage Renal disease at Northern Light Continuing Care Nursing Home. Heaven has gained another angel! He will be missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Kenneth was born the third oldest child on March 12, 1929, into a family of 13 siblings. He attended Waterville schools and went on to become an electrician and plumber and received a master’s in electrical work. He joined the family business know as W.A. Taylor INC. He always rose above any challenge in his lifetime, whether it was his home or work life.

On May 2, 1948, he married his beloved wife, Marie Rose Tardiff, of 64 years. They were the proud parents of five children.

They are survived by son, Raymond and wife Pamela, Donald and wife Barbara, daughter, Cathy Simpson and former husband David (predeceased), Cheryl Rood and husband Duane; their son, Richard, (predeceased) and his surviving wife Sandra. He took tremendous pride in the fact that he had 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Kenneth was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Couture; brothers, William Jr and wife Dorilla; Reginald and wife O’rita, Bernard; and sisters, Cecile Dugas and husband Lawrence; Agnes Pomerleau and husband Frank.

His surviving siblings include, Rita Cormier; Betty DeRaps; Genny St. Peter, Norma Stankevitz; Eugene and wife Judith; Harvey and wife Renette; James and wife Enola. Several special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kenneth’s entire family would like to offer special gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Northern Light Continuing Care Nursing Home and Dr. David Preston for the compassion and care provided our father during his stay.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be scheduled in the spring of 2021.﻿

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the “Good Shepard Food Bank

3121 Hotel Road

Auburn, ME 04210;

American Lung Associations website or

Beacon Hospice at Amedisys Foundation at

3845 American Way Suite A

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

