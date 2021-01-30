PALMYRA -Kimberly Ann Tozier, 61, died on Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Palmyra, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kim was born on Dec. 15, 1959, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Cooley) Sanborn. She graduated from Nokomis High School with the class of 1978. She had worked at the Hartland Tannery for several years and had also been employed as a legal secretary for Stitham and Clapp.

Kim really enjoyed fishing on the river. Her trip to Colorado was one of her life’s highlights. She was a loving and wonderful caretaker of her mom and her husband.

She is survived by two stepsons: Travis Tozier and companion Auburn Beardshear of Stratton and Landon Tozier and wife Melissa of Kingfield; grandchildren: William, Thomas, Kenny, Olivia, Kiley, Maya, and Sabrina; siblings, Philip Sanborn and wife Janet of Hartland; Paul Sanborn, and wife Kathi of Senecca, S.C., and Janice Wordwell of Orland; a very special niece, who became dear to Kim, Nicole Sanborn and her two children, Madison and Kyle; and her two beloved dogs: Abby and Bear.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her loving husband, Frank.

The family would like to make mention of some special friends who helped Kim during her illness: Bruce Nichols, Jerry and Shelley Willey, Burleigh and Sandra Raven, and Loretta Martin.

A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2021 at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, Hartland. Her husband, Frank, will also be laid to rest beside her.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

﻿

﻿

Guest Book