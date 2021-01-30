WATERVILLE – Marion “Judy” Pelotte, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, surrounded by her three sons at her home after a hard and long fight with multiple illnesses. Judy was born on April 21, 1943, in Howland, the daughter of Joseph Walter and Mary Helen (Albert) Belanger. Judy moved to Passadumkeag and then Old town before she settled in Waterville. Judy married and had four sons, Jody, Robby, Chad and Toby who didn’t survive childbirth. She worked at Waterville Window and then retired from Scott Paper Mill in Winslow. Judy enjoyed cooking, knitting, playing cribbage, listening to country music as well as visiting her many friends and family. Her greatest joy in the world was doing things for other people. If you went to visit her at her home, no matter what she had or didn’t have, you never left empty handed. She is survived by her three sons, Jody of Benton, Robby and his wife, Kathy, of Hallowell and Chad of Waterville, her brother, Lawrence Belanger and his wife, Lynn, of Winslow and her sister, Theresa Culbertson of Old Town, her grandchildren, Annalisa and her significant other, Gendhai, Tanner, Stephanie, Brandi, Dean, Jessica and her husband, Norman and several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the many doctors and supporting staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center for the excellent care they gave Judy over the several stays she has had there in the last few years. Thank you, Roxanne, for always being there for our mother when she needed you. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Kim Guite, a special friend of Judy’s, who allowed her to pass peacefully in her own home. There are no words to thank you for this special gift that you gave her and the rest of the family. Due to current circumstances, there will not be a gathering at this time. Our intent is to hold a celebration of her life later this year. From the moment Judy was diagnosed with cancer she started donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help children in their fight against cancer. Judy loved children and supported St. Jude’s for many years. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. If you feel called, please donate in Judy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

