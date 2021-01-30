FARMINGTON – Sara Mitchell Brown Pratt was born during a blizzard at the family farm in Princeton, Maine, on April 1, 1926, the day after her mother arrived back in Princeton by train from Florida. Sara was born to C. Elwood Brown and Marjorie (Mason) Brown and was the second of three daughters.

Sara grew up on the family farm driving tractors and working the gardens with her father. She attended the Princeton, Maine, school system graduating in 1944, honorably completing the college course of study. She was the senior class treasurer as well as the business manager of PHS newspaper and yearbook. Many of Sara’s classmates and friends served in World War II.

Sara studied home economics at the Farmington State Normal School, now known as the University of Maine at Farmington from 1944 to 1946. She happily left college upon the return of her high school sweetheart, Harold J. Pratt, who had arrived home from his distinguished service overseas with the Army Ranger Special Service forces.

On Sept. 29, 1946, Sara married Harold J. Pratt, son of Earl and Mona Pratt at the home of her parents in Princeton.

Sara and Harold had two sons, Michael D. and Elwood G. Sara and Harold lived in Augusta and Gardiner and in 1954, they moved into the family home on the Griffin Road in Windsor, Maine.

Sara was civically minded; very active in the Eastern Star becoming a Grand Officer. She and Harold were members of the Windsor Grange and always highly involved in the churches that they attended. She taught Bible school and youth group. In her later years, Sara hosted a Bible study group in her home.

Sara’s last months were spent at the Woodlands Assisted-Living Home in Farmington where she was well taken care of by the staff. The family would like to thank Mikayla, Nurse James, and especially Nurse Barbara for being with Sara during the Covid 19 pandemic. She reached the age of 94 and passed away on Jan. 25, 2021. Sara’s faith in her Lord never wavered.

Sara’s long life spanned ten decades of rural Maine living. Sara had a quick wit and a fierce independence. Sara attributed her good health to a life of clean living devoted to God. Providing healthy meals for her family was especially important. Growing a large vegetable garden, preserving the bounty, baking from scratch, cooking what the “boys” had harvested while fishing and hunting, and stretching a dollar were perfected talents. Sara appreciated a well-set table and took great pride in hosting holiday celebrations. Picnics were a beloved year-round recreation, especially lakeside. She loved to sew and made gifts of clothing, quilts and stuffed animals. Sara’s flower gardens were something to behold. There was always room for a cherished family dog. She enjoyed a hot cup of tea, reading her Bible, and rooting for the Red Sox. Sara was a true Matron, especially dignified and respectable whether in dresses or denim.

She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Sara was predeceased by Harold Pratt, her husband of 65 years, parents, C. Elwood and Marjorie, sisters, Florence H. Bailey and Eleanor M. Curtis.

Sara is survived by her son, Michael D. Pratt and wife Laureen (Nadge) Pratt of Weld, son, Elwood G. Pratt and wife Victoria Pratt of Windsor, grandson, Jerrod M. Pratt of Washington, granddaughter, Julie A. (Pratt) Bartlett and husband Nathan of New Sharon, great-grandchildren, Grace S. Pratt, Joshua H. Pratt, Abigail R. Bartlett and Elias M. Bartlett, stepgrandchildren, Steven Furrow, Michael Furrow, David Furrow and Joseph Furrow and their families. Sara is also survived by a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family burial service at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. If Covid restrictions are lifted this Spring or Summer, there will be a public memorial service at the Veteran’s Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make donations in Sara’s memory may make a contribution to the Shriner’s Hospital or to the Kennebec Valley

Humane Society.

