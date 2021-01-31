So the president of the United States of America, in broad daylight, on national television, eggs on his mob of supporters, which he spent four years creating and the last two months whipping into a frenzy, to march on the Capitol.
He retreats to his office to watch what unfolds on television. His response is, “We love you, you’re very special.”
After several days he appears either unaware or unconcerned that five people died. And yet, 197 Republican members of the House of Representatives don’t feel he deserves to be impeached. And I’m guessing most of them would vote for him again.
One week later, police in Texas shoot another unarmed Black man.
Am I living in the Twilight Zone?
John Johnson
Winthrop
