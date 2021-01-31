READFIELD – Barbara Doris Boenke of Readfield, peacefully passed on Jan. 20, 2021.

Born and raised in Chicago, Barbara taught in the public schools until 1964 when she went to Germany to teach English to children of U.S. military personnel.

Upon her return in 1967, Barbara married Warren Harold Boenke. The Boenkes began their married life in Chicago – Barbara as an elementary school teacher and also as mother to their son, Mark. In 1978, the family moved to Darien, Conn., followed by Kingston, N.H., Boston, Augusta, and finally, in 2006, to Readfield, where she lived on beautiful Lovejoy Pond.

Barbara was preceded in death by Warren, husband of 45 years; and her parents, Harry Cameron Morrow and Ella Wedekind Morrow.

Surviving are son, Mark and wife, Mary, of Virginia; grandchildren, Bridget, Gretchen, and Lars; sister, Donna Morrow, of Illinois and brother, Edward Morrow, and wife, Billie, of Illinois. Barbara is also survived by a nephew, two nieces; three great-nieces, three great-nephews; cousin, Ferne Peters of Pennsylvania, and cousins, Gerd and Ulrich Rosenthal of Germany, along with their families.

Barbara will be interred next to Warren in the Birch Garden section of Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass.

For more information and online condolences, please visit http://www.HamelLydon.com.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Longyear Museum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., or The Readfield Union Meeting House, Readfield, Maine.

