One of the leaders of the Republican Party, Sen. Lindsey Graham, said recently that if the GOP Senate votes to convict Donald Trump, it will be the end of the GOP.

I say it will be so unless at least 17 party members vote to convict him and stop his political activities for running the party again.

Only if the GOP gets some backbone and stands for justice, and does what is right for all citizens, can Republican members save the party.

Dana Sturtevant

Augusta

