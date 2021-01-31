How disgusting! Over 6,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the U.S. Capitol. Why haven’t they been given proper treatment? We see video of them sitting and sleeping on the floor. They may as well be in Baghdad sleeping in the desert.

These are the men and women charged with protecting Americans. Dogs have been treated better than these men and women committed to serve. Why weren’t cots supplied for them to sleep on instead of the floor?

I would hope that someone in the Capital building would have taken it upon themselves to arrange humane treatment for these men and women, who have been sent and responded to their duty and deserve decent accommodations.

Rachel Dolan

Cornville

