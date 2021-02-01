A group of 10 Republican senators, led by Maine’s Susan Collins, will meet Monday with President Biden to discuss their proposed pandemic stimulus package, which totals less than one-third of the $1.9 trillion plan put forth by the president.

Details of the Republicans’ $618 billion plan were released Monday morning, ahead of a 5 p.m. meeting at the White House. It includes:

• $160 billion for direct COVID-19 respone, including money for vaccination distribution, for expanding testing, for rebuilding the national stockpile of personal protective equipment and for relief to hospitals.

• $130 billion for unemployment insurance, which would provide an additional $300 per week in benefits to recipients in every state through June 30. That’s $100 per week less than Biden’s proposal.

• $40 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which aids small businesses that have lost revenue because of the pandemic. The Biden Administration’s plan calls for the creation of a new program for small business owners.

• $20 billion in funding for K-12 schools to help them reopen safely and another $20 billion for child care block grants. Biden has proposed dramatically more funding for schools — $170 billion.

• An estimated $220 billion to be used for direct stimulus payments to individuals in the amount of $1,000 per person and $500 for each dependent child. However, payments will only be made to individuals earning less than $50,000 or couples earning less than $100,000. Also, individuals making between $40,000 and $50,000 or couples making between $80,000 and $100,000 will receive gradually lower payments. Biden’s plan includes full individual payments of $1,400 for individuals making up to $87,000 or couples making less than $174,000 and graduated payments for families making up to $300,000.

“Mr. President, we recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the 10 senators said in a statement.

Republicans have cautioned against aggressive spending so soon after the most recent bill, totaling $900 billion, passed in late December. Much of that money is still being disbursed.

However, many Democrats are likely to see the Republicans’ offer as low and insufficient. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the bill that passed in December really only served as a catch-up to months of inaction following the passage of the first rounds of pandemic relief back in April and May.

Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken with Collins. Though Biden is wanting “a full exchange of views,” Psaki reiterated that he remains in favor of moving forward with a far-reaching relief package.

Also included the Biden plan is $350 billion in aid to state and municipal governments; $25 billion in rental assistance for low- and moderate-income households who have lost jobs during the pandemic; and a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and to end the tipped minimum wage and the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities.

White House economic advisers have said they are willing to work with Republicans on a compromise, but it’s not clear if the $618 billion proposal offered by the 10 GOP senators is a step in that direction.

“That is certainly a place that we’re willing to sit down and think about, are there ways to make the entire package more effective?” top adviser Brian Deese told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Biden, himself, also welcomed input from Republicans but made it clear he doesn’t want to see the process dragged out.

“I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass – no ifs, ands or buts,” he said on Friday.

In addition to Sen. Collins, the other Republican senators backing the proposal are: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

With the U.S. Senate divided between 50 Democrats (if you include the two independents — Maine’s Angus King and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders) and 50 Republicans, having 10 Republicans support a funding package would theoretically push it above the 60-vote threshold needed to avoid a filibuster. However, Democrats have hinted that they are prepared to use the budget reconciliation process that would require only a simple majority for passage.

This story will be updated

