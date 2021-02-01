ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two new webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, according to a news release from the extension office.

“Cooking with the Maine Harvest” opens with a webinar about how to use an electric pressure cooker, followed two weeks later with another webinar about reducing food waste in the home kitchen. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this webinar series, which continues through the spring.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. To register and to receive the link and resources, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

