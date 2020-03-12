More on the pandemic

State, New England drama festivals canceled due to coronavirus concerns Both the Class A and B state drama festivals and the New England Drama Festival have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered.

UMaine System working on plan to reimburse students following spring break Details of the reimbursement process will be available on the system's public health advisory website.

Maine officials evaluate cruise ship policies amid coronavirus scare It is unknown how deeply the spreading viral disease will cut into an industry that brings about 400,000 passengers and $29 million in spending to Maine every spring and fall.

Red Claws season suspended in response to coronavirus concerns Following the lead of the NBA, the G League has suspended the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Maine doctors and nurses grapple with misinformation, patients’ fears In hospitals and doctors' offices across the state, patients are asking a lot of questions about their risk of contracting coronavirus.

Oakland forms committee, China releases statement on coronavirus "We'd rather be safe than sorry with this," said Gary Bowman, Oakland's town manager, who has formed a committee to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus in Oakland.

Corporate debt loads a rising risk as virus hits economy Economic fallout from COVID-19 threatens companies that have piled on debts over the past decade.

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for those affected by virus The president says he will allow individual taxpayers and businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading coronavirus.

Maine high school jazz festival called off over virus concerns More than 2,000 people were expected to attend the 2-day event this weekend at South Portland High School.

Still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine, but threat’s impact is widespread Maine CDC officials continue to work with hospitals, nursing homes and doctors to prepare for likely cases even as schools and universities take steps in response to the threat posed by the virus.

Fake flyers at Bates showed ‘blatant disregard’ for efforts to inform community of COVID-19 dangers College officials decried the hoax and urged students, faculty and staff to ignore the flyers, which carried a forged signature of Bates' president.

How the makers of ‘Contagion’ saw an outbreak coming Nine years after its release, ‘Contagion’ has become the movie du jour as the world grapples with coronavirus.

Markets’ slide continues in Asia after Dow tumbles into bear market Investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the coronavirus outbreak will hit the economy.

Colby, Thomas colleges in Waterville monitor virus reactions but announce no major changes Both Colby College and Thomas College have already been restricting some college-related travel and said in statements Tuesday that they were closely watching the coronavirus outbreak and reviewing their responses.

UMaine System, Bowdoin join move to get students off campuses Fearing that students who travel for spring break could bring the coronavirus back to Maine, the schools announce plans to transition to distance learning for the rest of this semester.

Our View: Clear, complete communication needed in outbreak As testing in Maine ramps up, the state CDC rebounds after initially falling short.

Midcoast couple hunkered down in Italy during coronavirus quarantine The couple describe their trip — and subsequent quarantine — in northern Italy.

Portland event organizer cancels second expo amid coronavirus scare Diversified Communications said Tuesday that it will postpone its Seafood Expo Global, which was to be held in Belgium from April 21 to 23.

Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers, as part of virus response Senate Republicans are cool to additional spending, and Democrats prepare their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

Despite coronavirus threat, Bates College expects to finish academic year as planned College officials are preparing for online teaching in case shutting classrooms becomes best way to deal with the COVID-19 threat.

No confirmed coronavirus cases among 20 tested in Maine so far Gov. Janet Mills says she believes the state is as prepared as it can be for the spreading virus, but urges Mainers to take 'common-sense precautions.'

Maine’s top securities regulator urges investors to stay calm, beware of coronavirus scams Securities Administrator Judith Shaw said look out for con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty surrounding the virus' impact on financial markets.

UMaine System prohibits nonessential travel, encourages students to stay on campus Residence and dining halls will remain open during spring break next week, and students will not be charged for additional room and board costs.

As labs ramp up, who can get tested in U.S. for coronavirus? Priority goes to people with fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms and who have had close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus or those who traveled to an outbreak area outside the U.S.

More Mainers tested as coronavirus lab opens but state CDC leaves questions unanswered Maine has no confirmed cases of the virus, but state officials aren't releasing detailed information about the numbers of tests conducted, negative test results or how many Mainers are being monitored.

Maine CDC getting more requests for coronavirus tests A spokesman says there are still no confirmed cases of the illness in Maine after some test results came back from the U.S. CDC.

Italy locks down 16 million people to slow virus spread The new restrictions focus on the country's prosperous north but are disrupting daily life around the nation.

Viral advice: Keep your distance Wary of the transmission of germs from everyday human interactions, businesses, churches and municipalities are taking some unusual precautions as they practice various examples of ‘social distancing.’ Welcome to the new normal.

Bill Nemitz: For Portland nonprofit, saving the world just got a lot tougher Partners for World Health, a lifeline for those in desperate need of medical supplies and services, now grapples with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The View From Here: Don’t touch your face? Impossible If you can't follow the most basic rules, what do you expect hundreds of millions of others to do?

Cruise ships taken off course as anti-virus controls widen One ship on the Nile is under quarantine while another in the Indian Ocean has been denied access to ports in Thailand and Malaysia because dozens of passengers are from Italy.

Thousands of cruise passengers stranded off California State authorities are working with federal officials to bring the Grand Princess to a non-commercial port.

Trump’s CDC visit turns into scattershot defense on virus The president veers into political score-settling, exaggerations and talk harking back to his impeachment.

Coronavirus hits milestone, infecting over 100,000 worldwide The illness, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in over 90 countries, edged into more U.S. states on Friday.

Worries over virus prompt changes in many worship services They include a decision by numerous Catholic dioceses to suspend the serving of wine during Communion.

Maine lags the nation for in-state testing for coronavirus Maine is 1 of 5 states that have been sending samples to Atlanta for testing, but the state CDC says it has received new equipment and will be authorized to do its own testing by Monday.

Vatican confirms first coronavirus case as pope recovers from cold The city-state's health clinic, which is used by Vatican employees and their families, is shuttered for sanitizing.

SXSW, other entertainment events worldwide cancelled on coronavirus fears Movie releases, film festivals, concerts and other events involving public crowds and international travel have taken a hit.

Roller-coaster week ends with bond yields, stocks sinking Investors are trying to guess how much economic damage the coronavirus will ultimately inflict.