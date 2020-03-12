Latest coronavirus news
One person in Maine tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. Mills says
The governor also recommends against any gatherings of 250 or more people in Maine and halts all non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees.
More on the pandemic
Stay away from crowds and you help keep everyone - including yourself - safer.
Both the Class A and B state drama festivals and the New England Drama Festival have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered.
Details of the reimbursement process will be available on the system's public health advisory website.
The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
It is unknown how deeply the spreading viral disease will cut into an industry that brings about 400,000 passengers and $29 million in spending to Maine every spring and fall.
Following the lead of the NBA, the G League has suspended the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
The latest sell-off comes after President Trump announced travel restrictions to the U.S. from Europe.
In hospitals and doctors' offices across the state, patients are asking a lot of questions about their risk of contracting coronavirus.
"We'd rather be safe than sorry with this," said Gary Bowman, Oakland's town manager, who has formed a committee to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus in Oakland.
Economic fallout from COVID-19 threatens companies that have piled on debts over the past decade.
The president says he will allow individual taxpayers and businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading coronavirus.
More than 2,000 people were expected to attend the 2-day event this weekend at South Portland High School.
The symptoms are very similar.
Maine CDC officials continue to work with hospitals, nursing homes and doctors to prepare for likely cases even as schools and universities take steps in response to the threat posed by the virus.
College officials decried the hoax and urged students, faculty and staff to ignore the flyers, which carried a forged signature of Bates' president.
Nine years after its release, ‘Contagion’ has become the movie du jour as the world grapples with coronavirus.
Investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the coronavirus outbreak will hit the economy.
Both Colby College and Thomas College have already been restricting some college-related travel and said in statements Tuesday that they were closely watching the coronavirus outbreak and reviewing their responses.
Fearing that students who travel for spring break could bring the coronavirus back to Maine, the schools announce plans to transition to distance learning for the rest of this semester.
Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As testing in Maine ramps up, the state CDC rebounds after initially falling short.
The couple describe their trip — and subsequent quarantine — in northern Italy.
Diversified Communications said Tuesday that it will postpone its Seafood Expo Global, which was to be held in Belgium from April 21 to 23.
Senate Republicans are cool to additional spending, and Democrats prepare their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.
College officials are preparing for online teaching in case shutting classrooms becomes best way to deal with the COVID-19 threat.
Gov. Janet Mills says she believes the state is as prepared as it can be for the spreading virus, but urges Mainers to take 'common-sense precautions.'
Securities Administrator Judith Shaw said look out for con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty surrounding the virus' impact on financial markets.
Residence and dining halls will remain open during spring break next week, and students will not be charged for additional room and board costs.
Priority goes to people with fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms and who have had close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus or those who traveled to an outbreak area outside the U.S.
Maine has no confirmed cases of the virus, but state officials aren't releasing detailed information about the numbers of tests conducted, negative test results or how many Mainers are being monitored.
Commentary: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials and take precautionsThe Baltimore Sun (TNS)
via centralmaine.com
A spokesman says there are still no confirmed cases of the illness in Maine after some test results came back from the U.S. CDC.
The new restrictions focus on the country's prosperous north but are disrupting daily life around the nation.
Wary of the transmission of germs from everyday human interactions, businesses, churches and municipalities are taking some unusual precautions as they practice various examples of ‘social distancing.’ Welcome to the new normal.
Partners for World Health, a lifeline for those in desperate need of medical supplies and services, now grapples with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
If you can't follow the most basic rules, what do you expect hundreds of millions of others to do?
One ship on the Nile is under quarantine while another in the Indian Ocean has been denied access to ports in Thailand and Malaysia because dozens of passengers are from Italy.
State authorities are working with federal officials to bring the Grand Princess to a non-commercial port.
The president veers into political score-settling, exaggerations and talk harking back to his impeachment.
The illness, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in over 90 countries, edged into more U.S. states on Friday.
They include a decision by numerous Catholic dioceses to suspend the serving of wine during Communion.
Maine is 1 of 5 states that have been sending samples to Atlanta for testing, but the state CDC says it has received new equipment and will be authorized to do its own testing by Monday.
The city-state's health clinic, which is used by Vatican employees and their families, is shuttered for sanitizing.
Movie releases, film festivals, concerts and other events involving public crowds and international travel have taken a hit.
Investors are trying to guess how much economic damage the coronavirus will ultimately inflict.
The Dow is plunging again and other major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are suffering greater percentage declines.