Including advertising, circulation and news, we had 26 total awards for the MS and 18 for the KJ.

• Best New Revenue Idea, 2nd place, Advertising and Creative staffs, “Getting Clarity on Cannabis”

• Sports Page Design, 2nd place, Bill Stewart and KJ sports staff, KJ page from Sept. 6, 2019

• Sports Profile, 1st place, Drew Bonifant, “ Paul Vachon looks back on 34 years in Cony High School sports ”

• Sports News Story, 1st place, Drew Bonifant, “ Wrestling: In Maine, maintaining weight becomes the goal ”

• Continuing Story, 3rd place, Keith Edwards, “ Kennebec County DA Maloney admonished for meeting w/judge in Bard trial ”

•News Photo, 2nd place, Rich Abrahamson, “Sousa memorial”

•Spot News Photo, 2nd place, Michael G. Seamans, “Wall of fire”

•People Photo, 1st place, Michael G. Seamans, “Firefighter portrait”

•Picture Story, 1st place, Michael G. Seamans, “Deadly Shade of Green Part 2: Power Struggle”

•Feature Photo, 2nd place, Michael G. Seamans, “Pandemic birthday visit”

•Sports Photo, 1st place, Michael G. Seamans, “Singing coach”

•Editorial Page, 3rd place, Ben Bragdon, MS editorial page designs

•News Story, 2nd place, Taylor Abbott, “Collateral damage: Farmington tenants piece lives back together after explosion”

•Spot News Story, 2nd place, Amy Calder, “Missing Waterville woman’s boyfriend threatened to kill her, boss says”

•Political Story, 2nd place, Amy Calder, “Waterville coronavirus panel illegally met in secret, made unlawful decisions”

•Investigative Report, 3rd place, Meg Robbins, “State halts use of road sealant after crashes on Route 225 in Rome”

•Outdoors Story, 2nd place, Amy Calder, “Waterville couple takes part in 120th annual Christmas Bird Count”

•Environmental Story, 1st place, Matt Hongoltz-Hetling and Morning Sentinel staff, “In an isolated Inuit community, concern is strong over water toxins from hydropower expansion”

•Business Story, 2nd place, Taylor Abbott, “Bigelow Brewing expanding to downtown Skowhegan”

•Education Story, 1st place, Taylor Abbott, “Skowhegan bathroom-gender issue had roots in concern over online bullying, threats”

•Health Story, 3rd place, Meg Robbins, “Farmington doctor leads by example when it comes to LGBTQ care in rural Maine”

•Sports Game Story, 3rd place, Travis Lazarczyk, “UMaine women win in OT to halt Stony Brook’s 22-game winning streak”

•Sports News Story, 2nd place, Travis Lazarczyk, “Augusta printing company apologizes for state championship high school basketball program error”

•Sports Columnist, 1st place, Travis Lazarczyk, Sports columns by Travis Lazarczyk

•Campaign for Series, 3rd place, Advertising Sales and Creative staffs, “Adopt a Pet”

•Supplemental/Special Section, 2nd place, Advertising Sales and Creative staffs, “Business Journal”

•Best Supplement Cover, 2nd place, Lindsey Leboeuf, “Farmington Fair”

•Best Young Reader Idea, 2nd place, Inside Sales and Dawn Tantum, designer, “Fire Prevention”

•Self Promotion, 1st place, Jake Law, Creative Services, “Local Offers”

•Best New Revenue Idea, 3rd place, Advertising and Creative Staff, “Home of the Week”

•Best Digital Ad Campaign, 2nd place, Sales, David Pierce and Creative, Jake Law, “Kennebec Eye Care”