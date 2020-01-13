-
PublishedJanuary 13, 2020
Photo gallery: From city lights to Maine’s northwestern woods
-
PublishedJanuary 13, 2020
In Maine’s North Woods, unplugged back-to-landers foresee irreparable harm to trout from power corridor
At the heart of a raging debate over the impacts of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project lies a fragile ideal of wilderness and wild living that some fear will be lost forever with the change in the landscape and loss of brook trout spawning grounds.
-
PublishedJanuary 13, 2020
Timeline: Central Maine Power’s project permit woes
While Avangrid, CMP's parent company, was originally optimistic about the permit process, a pricing scandal and growing opposition to the project have pushed permitting decisions into 2020.
-
PublishedJanuary 12, 2020
What is ‘clean’ or ‘green’ energy? Definitions differ across regions.
Differing descriptions of renewable and green energy drive state and regional approaches, with the definitions set by Massachusetts driving the current New England Clean Energy Connect project, a $950 million power line that would carry up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower from Canada, across Maine, to Massachusetts.
-
PublishedJanuary 12, 2020
Photo gallery: Inside the way of life in Rigolet, Labrador
-
PublishedJanuary 12, 2020
In an isolated Inuit community, concern is strong over water toxins from hydropower expansion
The emerging international electric grid with a 1,000-mile supply chain is pitting New England’s hunger for renewable energy against the indigenous peoples' hunger for life-sustaining food.
- News
- Sports
- Opinion
- Community
- Obits
- Things to Do
- Life
- Notices
- Jobs
- Real Estate
- Auto