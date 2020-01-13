Deadly Shade of Green

In Maine’s North Woods, unplugged back-to-landers foresee irreparable harm to trout from power corridor At the heart of a raging debate over the impacts of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project lies a fragile ideal of wilderness and wild living that some fear will be lost forever with the change in the landscape and loss of brook trout spawning grounds.

Timeline: Central Maine Power’s project permit woes While Avangrid, CMP's parent company, was originally optimistic about the permit process, a pricing scandal and growing opposition to the project have pushed permitting decisions into 2020.

What is ‘clean’ or ‘green’ energy? Definitions differ across regions. Differing descriptions of renewable and green energy drive state and regional approaches, with the definitions set by Massachusetts driving the current New England Clean Energy Connect project, a $950 million power line that would carry up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower from Canada, across Maine, to Massachusetts.