Graduation 2020

Retiring math teacher tells Waterville seniors the future is in ‘great hands’ Scott Rivard delivers poignant speech to 101 Waterville Senior High School seniors at Thursday evening's graduation ceremony, held at the lot at Central Maine Motors Auto Group.

Winthrop High School bringing a drive-in to graduation The high school opted to use outdoor screens to broadcast the ceremony outside, so all graduates could gather in one place — in a socially distant way — to celebrate the milestone.

Maranacook Community High School marks graduation with weekend of ceremonies The Readfield-based Regional School Unit 38 school district will send off its seniors with 10 ceremonies spread over Saturday and Sunday, allowing the graduates to have in-person celebrations to close out their high school careers.

Winslow High School senior class celebrates commencement in parking lot ceremony The Winslow High School Class of 2020 was celebrated in a modified ceremony held in the school's parking lot Wednesday evening.

Gardiner plans outdoor ceremony and fireworks to celebrate graduation Every year, the Gardiner Area High School graduation brings hundreds of people to watch the annual rite of passage. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, technology will bring the ceremony to the audience both near and far.

Waterville Senior High School graduation to include parade of vehicles This year's senior class is scheduled to leave the high school at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in 101 vehicles, escorted by police and firefighters, and head to a graduation ceremony at Central Maine Motors Auto Group.

Monmouth Academy graduates reflect on their place in history, overcoming obstacles Wind knocked down the stage before the ceremony began, but did not dampen high spirits from students and parents, who watched from their vehicles.