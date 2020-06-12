Laura E. Richards School students and staff hadn’t all been together since the coronavirus pandemic forced the end of classroom instruction back in March. But they were all together again for a beach-themed goodbye to celebrate the end of this unusual school year on Thursday morning. School staffers lined the driveway waving signs and blowing bubbles in front of pre-Kindergarten to second graders as families drove past between 9 and 11 a.m. The pre-Kindergarten to second grade school has 255 students, and is named for Gardiner resident Laura E. Richards a Pulitzer Prize winning writer who died in 1943.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Former Maine legislator to open medical marijuana retail store in Hallowell
-
Schools and Education
Here's to Central Maine's high school class of 2020
-
Arts & Entertainment
ABC names Matt James its first black ‘Bachelor’
-
Sports
NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates
-
Health
Federal CDC posts long-awaited guidance for minimizing everyday virus risk