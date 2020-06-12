Laura E. Richards School students and staff hadn’t all been together since the coronavirus pandemic forced the end of classroom instruction back in March. But they were all together again for a beach-themed goodbye to celebrate the end of this unusual school year on Thursday morning. School staffers lined the driveway waving signs and blowing bubbles in front of pre-Kindergarten to second graders as families drove past between 9 and 11 a.m. The pre-Kindergarten to second grade school has 255 students, and is named for Gardiner resident Laura E. Richards a Pulitzer Prize winning writer who died in 1943.

