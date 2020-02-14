tourney 20
PublishedFebruary 14, 2020
Full coverage of high school basketball tournaments
PublishedFebruary 13, 2020
Boys basketball: Caribou the favorite to repeat in Class B North
Vikings lead a deep field of contenders in region which has produced last three Class B state champions.
PublishedFebruary 13, 2020
Girls basketball: Deep field set to compete for B North title
Winslow, Waterville among teams taking crack at regional crown.
PublishedFebruary 13, 2020
Girls basketball: Hampden, Gardiner head of the class in top-heavy Class A North
As top two seeds, Broncos and Tigers could collide in regional final at Augusta Civic Center.
PublishedFebruary 13, 2020
Basketball: Memorable performances of past live on as tournament records
A look back at historic playoff accomplishments as tournaments begin again.
PublishedFebruary 13, 2020
Sidelines: 20 years of basketball tourneys and counting
Two decades of covering the high school basketball tournament leaves great memories, Travis Lazarczyk writes.
PublishedFebruary 12, 2020
Boys basketball: Traip edges Hall-Dale in C South prelim thriller
No. 10 Rangers prevail down stretch to take down No. 7 Bulldogs.
PublishedFebruary 12, 2020
Boys basketball: Winslow advances to quarters with win over Orono
Black Raiders never trail Red Riots in preliminary round victory.
PublishedFebruary 12, 2020
Boys basketball: Richmond runs away from St. Dom’s in second half
Bing, Densmore come up big as Bobcats advance to regional quarterfinals.
PublishedFebruary 12, 2020
