town meetings 2020

Mercer voters change town’s contracting process, approve $464,925 budget After Saturday's meeting, it's now prohibited for a Mercer municipal officer to be an employee or independent contractor for the town.

Anson voters approve $1.7 million budget, marijuana ordinance The ordinance, which will be signed by selectmen on Tuesday, allows the board to oversee the operations of marijuana retail stores within the municipality.

Adult-use marijuana ordinance, budget go before Washington voters Selectman Tom Johnson said the net municipal budget is down, but increases in county tax and ambulances services forced the town's appropriation up 4.56% before factoring in school costs.

Solon voters approve $960,170 budget, OK adult-use pot store The 60 voters in attendance approved the article after amending it to stipulate the one dispensary now operating in Solon, Limited Edition Farm, would be the only company authorized to open an adult-use marijuana store.

St. Albans residents pass budget, opt to appoint road commissioner Voters discuss and debate the budgets for the fire department and health and human services organizations, and changing the road commissioner position from an elected one to an appointed one.

Town garage work, planning for a 1,000-foot tsunami among issues for Washington Select Board candidates ShaRon Kelly, who expressed concerns about a perceived lack of planning for a potential tsunami caused by an asteroid striking the Eastern seaboard, as well as "alien deception," is challenging incumbent Washington Selectman Tom Johnston.

Somerville residents to consider saving more than $30,000 through bond refinancing Voters will decide on seven articles at a special town meeting at Somerville Elementary School at 9 a.m. on March 7.

Norridgewock voters agree to hire two full-time firefighters At Monday night's town meeting, residents approved the town budget of more than $2.2 million and an increase in the town manager's salary.