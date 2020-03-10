-
PublishedMarch 10, 2020
Central Maine area 2020 Town Meetings coverage
-
PublishedMarch 9, 2020
Mercer voters change town’s contracting process, approve $464,925 budget
After Saturday's meeting, it's now prohibited for a Mercer municipal officer to be an employee or independent contractor for the town.
-
PublishedMarch 9, 2020
Anson voters approve $1.7 million budget, marijuana ordinance
The ordinance, which will be signed by selectmen on Tuesday, allows the board to oversee the operations of marijuana retail stores within the municipality.
-
PublishedMarch 9, 2020
Adult-use marijuana ordinance, budget go before Washington voters
Selectman Tom Johnson said the net municipal budget is down, but increases in county tax and ambulances services forced the town's appropriation up 4.56% before factoring in school costs.
-
PublishedMarch 8, 2020
Solon voters approve $960,170 budget, OK adult-use pot store
The 60 voters in attendance approved the article after amending it to stipulate the one dispensary now operating in Solon, Limited Edition Farm, would be the only company authorized to open an adult-use marijuana store.
-
PublishedMarch 6, 2020
St. Albans residents pass budget, opt to appoint road commissioner
Voters discuss and debate the budgets for the fire department and health and human services organizations, and changing the road commissioner position from an elected one to an appointed one.
-
PublishedMarch 6, 2020
Town garage work, planning for a 1,000-foot tsunami among issues for Washington Select Board candidates
ShaRon Kelly, who expressed concerns about a perceived lack of planning for a potential tsunami caused by an asteroid striking the Eastern seaboard, as well as "alien deception," is challenging incumbent Washington Selectman Tom Johnston.
-
PublishedMarch 4, 2020
Somerville residents to consider saving more than $30,000 through bond refinancing
Voters will decide on seven articles at a special town meeting at Somerville Elementary School at 9 a.m. on March 7.
-
PublishedMarch 3, 2020
Norridgewock voters agree to hire two full-time firefighters
At Monday night's town meeting, residents approved the town budget of more than $2.2 million and an increase in the town manager's salary.
-
PublishedFebruary 28, 2020
Rome candidate’s ballot name dispute appears settled, but leaves sour feelings
Rome Budget Committee member Richard LaBelle, who is running for first selectman, disputed the town clerk's decision to put Heather Lynn Briggs' name on the ballot for second selectman as "Heather Hawes Briggs."
