AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed March 16-22, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Cary Jon Allen, 31, of Winslow, unlawful sexual contact Nov. 1, 2010, in South China, dismissed.

Roger Lee Bacon, 66, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 25, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christopher M. Barnhart, 22, of Hollis, possession of marijuana, up to 1 1/4 ounce, Oct. 13, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed.

Rikki J. Barrows, 22, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Dec. 2, 2016, in West Gardiner; 24-hour jail sentence.

John Bernard, 48, of Winslow, drinking in public July 3, 2016, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Monnere Bitsindou, 24, of Windham, operating vehicle without license Dec. 11, 2015, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Anthony Christopher Bolduc, 19, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and theft by receiving stolen property Sept. 19, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

William J. Bonenfant, 49, of Vassalboro, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation by unqualified driver Jan. 10, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Douglas A. Brazz, 47, of Sidney, failure to register vehicle Feb. 18, 2017, in Sidney; $100 fine.

Jamey Brigley, 29, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 6, 2016, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Joseph A. Busque, 24, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 13, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary N. Carey, 22, of Augusta, unlawful possession of cocaine base Sept. 21, 2016, in Kennebec; $400 fine, $200 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence with all but 108 days suspended, two-year probation, $120 restitution.

Christopher Chrysler, 30, of Fairfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 13, 2016, in Oakland; $400 fine; operating under the influence Oct. 30, 2016, in Oakland; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Anna M. Collins, 27, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, fighting Dec. 1, 2015, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Christopher J. Corey, 30, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Feb. 2, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Melissa A. Craig, 34, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 21, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed.

Amanda L. Cross, 31, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked April 4, 2016, in Clinton; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nicolette Currier, 52, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Jan. 31, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Sheila A. Day, 58, of Oakland, false public alarm or report, misuse of E-9-1-1 system and violating condition of release Oct. 20, 2015, in Oakland, dismissed. Misuse of E-9-1-1 system Oct. 15, 2015, in Oakland, dismissed.

Susan R. Deane, 54, of Augusta, operating under the influence Nov. 2, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tyler A. Degling, 19, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Jan. 26, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine. Operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed.

Rick G. Derck, 60, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status July 6, 2016, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Steve D. Doray, 30, of Randolph, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder May 5, 2016, in Randolph; $400 fine, $150 suspended, 60-day jail sentence.

Tegan L. Dostie, 37, of Jacksonville, operating vehicle without license Feb. 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

William D. Dutton, 20, of Winslow, failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 9, 2015, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Miriam Ann Easton, 31, of Oakland, operating under the influence Oct. 14, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Mark D. Fairman, 60, of Waterville, attaching false plates Jan. 24, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

April L. Ferguson, 43, of Albion, criminal mischief Sept. 5, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jake Lee Foster, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer; unconditional discharge.

Gregory F. Gallagher, 44, of Clinton, two counts criminal threatening Aug. 1, 2015, in Clinton, dismissed.

Logan J. Gardner, 22, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 9, 2016, in Litchfield; $650 fine.

Justin J. Gaudet, 38, of South China, failure to register vehicle Jan. 15, 2017 in Winslow, dismissed.

Rhonda L. Goldsmith, 44, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked May 10, 2016, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Corey S. Gray, 29, of Belgrade, operating under the influence March 19, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lee E. Hamel, 29, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification Nov. 11, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel A. Harriman, 38, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license Jan. 29, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Dale Heald, 56, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2017, in Waterville; $1,000 fine.

Kristin Hinckley, 25, of West Gardiner, domestic violence assault July 29, 2015, in China, dismissed.

James M. Hitson, 38, of Fairfield, assault March 15, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine, 72-hour jail sentence.

Walter Lee Hooks, 46, of South Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 27, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Daniel Howe, 33, of Sidney, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 21, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Yassin M. Jama, 32, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status June 16, 2016, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Jeffrey L. Johnson, 55, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 24, 2016, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Robert Jolly, 33, of Richmond, violating protection from abuse order April 14, 2016, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Janessa P. Julia, 22, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 17, 2017, in Benton, dismissed.

Sierra Kanaris, 19, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 19, 2016, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jacob R. Labonte, 26, of Hartland, attaching false plates Jan. 30, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dillan Labrie, 22, of Waterville, attaching false plates Jan. 22, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Richard Langer, 51, of Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Jan. 12, 2017, in Farmingdale; $150 fine.

Emiley J. Laverdiere, 32, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Jan. 26, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine. Failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Mercedes S. Leeman, 22, of South China, failure to register vehicle Jan. 22, 2017, in South China; $100 fine.

Benjamin P. Lizanecz, 33, of Benton, operating under the influence Nov. 5, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Sage C. Madruga, 18, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 30, 2016, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Thomas Mansir, 41, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 12, 2014, in Gardiner; $600 fine.

Timothy P. McCabe, 59, of Winslow, operating under the influence Feb. 10, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shawn A. McKeil, 34, of Winslow, violating condition of release Nov. 4, 2016, in Winslow; 27-day jail sentence; displaying suspended driver’s license Nov. 4, 2016, in Winslow; 27-day jail sentence. Reckless conduct and domestic violence assault Nov. 4, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed. Violating condition of release March 2, 2017, in Winslow, three-day jail sentence.

Victor Mellows, 53, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Jan. 30, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Megan R. Murchison, 26, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Brooke Nelson, 20, of Troy, operating vehicle without license Jan. 8, 2017, in Benton; $100 fine.

Christopher Noonan, 40, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Feb. 8, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Ryley T. O’Brien, 19, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Jan. 27, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Kayla M. O’Neil, 24, of Richmond, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2017, in Hallowell; $500 fine.

Brittany A. Perkins, 23, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 29, 2015, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Matthew D. Perry, 36, of Waterville, failure to comply with order Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed. Keeping dangerous dog Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine. Allowing dog to be at large and two counts of keeping an unlicensed dog, same date and town, dismissed.

Gary Picard Sr., 48, of Frenchville, operating under the influence Oct. 15, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Joshua E. Porfirio, 27, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 16, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine.

Gregory L. Randall, 48, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license Aug. 14, 2016, in Monmouth; $100 fine.

Steven B. Reed, 34, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 30, 2016, in Waterville; $250 fine; attaching false plates Dec. 30, 2016, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Kevin Joseph Rice, 48, of Waterville, criminal trespass Dec. 4, 2016, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Peter Richards, 49, of Fairfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 17, 2017, in Sidney; $750 fine.

Sasha L. Richardson, 22, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 11, 2016, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Cody R. Robbins, 23, of Palermo, failure to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun Feb. 3, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jonathan A. Roberts, 31, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Jan. 29, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jesse Sanipas, 34, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 1, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Wayne Sanipas, 32, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 3, 2016, in Winslow, $600 fine.

James E. Santana, 27, of Vienna, failure to register vehicle Nov. 7, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christopher H. Sheaff, 29, of South China, operating under the influence Sept. 24, 2016, in China; $500 fine.

Gary Sirois, 70, of Sidney, failure to vaccinate dog against rabies and keeping unlicensed dog Jan. 6, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Edward G. Smith, 39, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 27, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $250 fine.

Jordn G. Smith, 20, of Bradford, marijuana: under 21 years of age Feb. 1, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Matthew J. Smith, 31, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Feb. 1, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kristina E. Smyth, 31, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 29, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Alex Snider, 31, of Sumner, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Nov. 16, 2015, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael J. Souliere, 28, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 1, 2015, in Waterville; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Marybeth Sounier, 35, of Augusta, habitually truant student Jan. 30, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Virginia C. Stasulis, 59, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 30, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Jennifer Steingass, 34, of Belfast, failure to register vehicle Feb. 2, 2017, in Chelsea; $100 fine.

Angel Stilkey, 29, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 30, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating vehicle without license Nov. 30, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating vehicle without license Jan. 27, 2017, in Waterville; 12-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Jan. 27, 2017, in Waterville; 12-hour jail sentence.

Richard Taylor, 41, of Sedgwick, operating after registration suspended Jan. 22, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Paige G. Thomas, 23, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 7, 2015, in Waterville, dismissed.

Samuel A. Tieman, 27, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 7, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Traci Tracy, 53, of Jackson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 31, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Lee J. Trevains, 31, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Jan. 28, 2017, in Winslow; $150 fine.

Jared R. Waterhouse, 23, of Dresden, operating under the influence May 20, 2016, in Hallowell; $500 fine.

Herbert Watson, 45, of Athens, possession of marijuana, up to 1 1/4 ounce, Nov. 24, 2016, in Benton, dismissed.

Oliver A. Woznica-Coulombe, 18, of Saco, marijuana: under 21 years of age Feb. 1, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

