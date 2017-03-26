IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:36 a.m., fire departments managed a controlled burn on Elm Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday 5:41 p.m., a complaint was investigated on East River Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 12:54 a.m., fire units investigated a report of fire or odor.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6:21 p.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Currier Road.

6:34 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of an assault on Ten Lots Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:50 p.m., a report of threatening was investigated on Hill Top Road.

5:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:38 a.m., a report of trespass was investigated on Island Avenue.

10:59 a.m., foot patrol was initiated on Water Street.

1:53 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on East Chandler Street.

8:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on French Street.

Sunday at 2:36 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:26 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Carver Street.

2:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

3:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Hillside Avenue.

6:29 p.m., police made an arrest doing a follow up investigation on Elm Street.

7:32 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.

7:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Oak Street.

7:38 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Oak Street.

9:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Gray Street.

11:24 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Water Street.

3:50 a.m., an assault was reported on Park Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:46 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:59 p.m., Anthony William McCarthy, 45, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear for a contempt hearing.

7:21 p.m., Tyler Harriman Greenlaw, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear on unpaid fine restitutions

7:30 p.m., Stephen G. Greenlaw, 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

Sunday at 1:52 a.m., Jolene Lawyerson, 51, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:55 a.m., Cassandra Smith, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Elm Street on charges of criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and refusing to sign criminal summons.

Share