AUGUSTA — A Republican state senator is considering challenging independent U.S. Sen. Angus King in 2018.

Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn admits he would be an underdog against King, who has served since 2013 and intends to run for re-election. Republican Gov. Paul LePage said in May that he would run against King, if he’s not given a position in President Trump’s administration.

Brakey announced Wednesday that he has formed a federal exploratory committee, which will raise funds for traveling and assess what it would take to run a viable campaign.

The two-term state senator has sponsored at least 29 bills this session on topics ranging from eliminating corporate welfare to allowing the use of medical marijuana to treat opiate addiction.

Share