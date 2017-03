Firefighters from Litchfield and several neighboring towns were battling a fire in Litchfield on Thursday night.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a fire crews from Litchfield, West Gardiner and Richmond responded to a reported garage fire at 395 Plains Road.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the fire had spread to the house not long after.

The home is located about two miles west of U.S. Route 201.

Share