The Gardiner City Council created a Marijuana Task Force following a statewide referendum in November that legalized consumption and possession of limited amounts of marijuana. The law also paved the way for marijuana-related commercial enterprises such as grow facilities, retail operations and social clubs.

Gardiner elected officials will consider extending the city's moratorium on commercial marijuana enterprises for 180 days when they meet Wednesday.

Question 1, which passed by a narrow margin, required rules to be developed at the state level, and allows cities and towns to put in place stricter regulations on commercial enterprises.

The task force is expected to deliver recommendations to the Gardiner City Council on whether commercial enterprises ought to be allowed in the city, and if so, how many, what kind and where.

District 1 City Councilor Terry Berry, who is chairwoman of the seven-member task force, said the extension of the temporary ban is being sought because it’s not yet clear how state officials plan to regulate retail shops, growing facilities and smoking lounges.

The original deadline for the task force’s recommendations was early May. With this proposal, the deadline would be extended for 180 days.

Berry said the final decision rests with the City Council.

The council is also expected to:

• Discuss broadband service to Gardiner.

• Discuss the fiscal year 2018 proposed budget for the Gardiner Public Library, technology, general government, planning/economic development and wastewater departments.

• Consider a second reading of the Senior Citizen Tax Relief Program ordinance.

• Consider a second reading of amendments to the Sewer Discount Program for the Elderly, Veterans and the Disabled Residents Ordinance.

• Consider special event permits for the Gardiner Art Walk, the Easter and Spring Celebration and the Memorial Day observance.

• Consider a liquor license renewal for Pastaz.

• Consider a waiver of payment of outstanding debts.

• Consider findings on dangerous buildings.

• Consider canceling the free-land program at the Libby Hill Business Park.

• Discuss in executive session Option 2 on Summer Street to allow for a shared parking lot.

The council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gardiner City Hall, at 6 Church St.

