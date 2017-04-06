KITTERY — A group that advocates for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard said the submarine overhaul facility had an economic impact of $756 million last year.

The Seacoast Shipyard Association said in its report Thursday that the shipyard had a civilian payroll of $496 million and provided jobs to 6,329 civilian workers in 2016. The military payroll for Navy and Coast Guard personnel was $43 million.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said the report confirms the shipyard “is not only critical to our national security, but is also a vital economic engine for the Seacoast.”

The report noted that 3,597 of the workers are from Maine, and 2,266 are from New Hampshire. The economic impact and civilian employment both grew about 3 percent to 3.5 percent from 2015 figures.

