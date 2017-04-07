FARMINGTON — Closed cases for March 6-17, 2017, in Farmington District Court and Franklin County Superior Court.

Dean M. Arsenault, 30, of Rumford, driving to endanger April 14, 2016, in New Sharon; $875 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, April 14, 2016, in Farmington, dismissed.

Bryan R. Brennick, 26, of Augusta, unsworn falsification Dec. 16, 2015, in Jay; four-day jail sentence. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses, same date and town, dismissed.

Chris A. Crockett, 56, of Farmington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 30, 2016, in Farmington; $400 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, one-year probation. Two counts violating condition of release Nov. 17, 2016, in Farmington and Dec. 1, 2016, in Farmington, unconditional discharge.

Jason A. Davis, 41, of Bowdoinham, operating after registration suspended Jan. 1, 2017, in Farmington; $150 fine.

Todd M. Day, 51, of Avon, New York, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 19, 2017, in Mount Abram Township; $200 fine.

Timothy S. Derby, 47, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Shane P. Dineen, 29, of Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 2, 2016, in Jay, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 28, 2016, in Jay , dismissed. Three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 28, 2016, in Jay, dismissed.

David J. Engler, 33, of Farmington, criminal conspiracy July 1, 2015, in Farmington; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation. Criminal conspiracy and aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, same date and town, dismissed.

John R. Fernald, 48, no town of residence listed, fishing without valid license Feb. 2, 2017, in Industry; $100 fine.

Floyd F. Firth, Jr., 52, of Sangerville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 3, 2016, in Phillips; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; failure to register vehicle Oct. 3, 2016, in Phillips; $150 fine, $150 suspended; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Dana P. Fournier, 42, of Jay, operating after registration suspended July 21, 2016 in Jay; $150 fine.

Ian Fournier, 34, of Wilton, driving to endanger May 9, 2016, in Jay; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Jacob C. Gage, 31, of Farmington, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 6, 2016, in Farmington; $1,000 fine, four-year jail sentence with all but 100 days suspended, two-year probation, $120 restitution.

Tori Gifford, 39, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 1, 2016, in Farmington; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation, $1,500 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 7, 2016, in Farmington; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended.

Kyle Givens, 19, of Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 11, 2017, in Jay; $400 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked March 11, 2017, in Jay; $250 fine. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 11, 2017, in Jay, dismissed.

Jacob M. Gliniewicz, 21, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Americo R. Gravino, 25, of Coventry, Rhode Island, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Lee Raeann Haines, 42, of Phillips, misuse of identification Nov. 5, 2015, in Farmington, dismissed.

Christopher M. Hallowell, 27, of Farmington, operating under the influence Nov. 6, 2016, in Farmington; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jessica A. Johnson, 30, of Livermore Falls, harassment Feb. 22, 2016, in Jay; $150 fine.

Brandon Martin, 27, of Portland, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 24, 2016, in New Sharon, dismissed.

Christina M. Maberry, 37, of Livermore Falls, criminal mischief Jan. 23, 2017, in Wilton; $300 fine; violating condition of release Jan. 23, 2017, in Wilton; 36-hour jail sentence; criminal trespass Jan. 23, 2017, in Wilton, dismissed.

Travis A. Martin, 33, of Jay, harassment by telephone Nov. 22, 2016, in Jay; 12-day jail sentence.

Charles McCausland, 33, of Livermore Falls, operating under the influence Aug. 27, 2016, in Farmington; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Matthew C. McCourt, 54, of Jay, unlawful cutting of trees by another June 13, 2016, in Jay; $625 fine.

Evan A. Meyer, 21, of East Wilton, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 7, 2017, in Industry; $200 fine.

Brian A. Monahan, 34, of Ellsworth, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 22, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

James L. O’Clair, 19, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Feb. 23, 2017, in Kingfield, dismissed.

Mary L. O’Donal, 74, of Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 1, 2010, in Farmington; three-year Department of Corrections sentence with all but 30 days suspended, three-year probation, $291,000 restitution.

Scott W. Osborne, 46, of Industry, harassment by telephone Feb. 28, 2017, in Avon; 48-hour jail sentence.

Zachary P. Pooler, 26, of New Gloucester, failing to make oral or written accident report Sept. 15, 2016, in Chesterville; $500 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Nicholas Renaud, 32, of West Bath, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Ryan Patrick Schall, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 27, 2016, in New Sharon; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Guy E. Stevens, 42, of Farmington, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs July 14, 2016, in Farmington, criminal conspiracy June 30, 2016, in Farmington, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, July 14, 2016, in Farmington, dismissed. Possessing unregistered deer Aug. 26, 2016, in Farmington, dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 14, 2016, in Farmington, dismissed. Illegal transportation of animal or bird Feb. 1, 2016, in Farmington, dismissed.

Michael R. Storer, 37, of Wilton, operating under the influence May 28, 2016, in Wilton, dismissed. Operating under the influence June 4, 2016, in Wilton; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release June 4, 2016, in Wilton, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 20, 2016, in Wilton; three-day jail sentence.

Kenneth Tourtelotte, 42, of Wilton, operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 25, 2016, in Wilton; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 25, 2016, in Wilton, dismissed.

Joseph A. Varricchio, 34, of Fairfield, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 10, 2016, in Jay, dismissed.

Ted V. Welch, 36, of New Sharon, operating under the influence Feb. 1, 2014, in Farmington; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lance F. Woodbury, 40, of Wilton, violating condition of release July 12, 2016, in Wilton, dismissed.

