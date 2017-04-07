WINSLOW — Maine Department of Transportation crews will begin making a handful of road improvements involving six intersections in town starting Monday.

Crews will be making traffic signal modifications, sidewalk and curb upgrades, and it is anticipated the work will last until Friday, June 23, according to a news release Friday from the department.

The work will interconnect fiber optic cable to all the signals and bring the sidewalks and curbs into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will be occasional lane closures, but two-way traffic will be maintained, according to the release.

The location of the work involves six intersections on Route 137, Route 32, Route 201/100 and Route 137B. The street names are Bay and Halifax streets; Augusta and China roads; Lithgow Street and China Road; Cushman and Augusta roads; Carter Memorial Drive and Cushman Road; Carter Memorial Drive and Bay Street; and Clinton and Benton avenues.

The total project cost is $640,000 and is being done by A.D. Electric of Sabattus.

