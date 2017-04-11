BY AMY CALDER

WATERVILLE — A 17-year-old was taken by ambulance to the hospital Monday after the motorcycle he was driving on First Rangeway was struck by a car entering the street from Western Avenue, according to police.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney said Tuesday that the accident occurred at 2:30 p.m. when the youth, driving a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, was driving south on First Rangeway.

A 1997 Buick being driven west on Western Avenue by John Sutton, 82, of Belgrade, stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto First Rangeway to continue driving west on Chase Avenue and struck the motorcycle, Bonney said.

“It looks like the motorcycle was operating south on First Rangeway and apparently the vehicle did not see the motorcycle and started to proceed, believing it was safe, but it wasn’t safe,” Bonney said. “The motorcycle was in the intersection, and that’s when the car hit it.”

The motorcyclist, whose identity Bonney said he would not release because he is a juvenile, was taken to Inland Hospital with an apparent broken bone on the lower leg or ankle.

Sutton was not injured in the crash, according to Bonney.

Information about the extent of damage to the motorcycle and the car was unavailable.

