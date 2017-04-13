AUGUSTA –– The demise of the two-party system, the Legislature’s responsibility to enact the will of the people and whether or not the state is facing a constitutional crisis all seemed to be on the table Thursday as Maine’s highest court heard a case on the state’s first-in-the-nation ranked choice voting system.

Justices on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court grilled several lawyers in the hourlong proceeding, as they probed the contitutionality of the ballot measure voters passed in November to elect major state and federal candidates under a ranked choice system.

The law fundamentally changes the way voters select the state’s top elected officials, including state lawmakers, the governor and Maine’s U.S. congressional delegation. Attorneys representing the Maine Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the campaign to pass the ranked choice voting law, made arguments to the justices.

In February the state’s Senate asked the court to offer guidance as some opponents to the new law have challenged whether it passes muster with Maine’s Constitution. A key question is whether a change to the way voters choose candidates can be done with a simple change in state law or whether a more complex constitutional amendment is necessary.

In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate has more than 50 percent after the first tally, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose the eliminaed candidate have their ballots added to the totals of their second-ranked candidate and the ballots are retabulated. The process continues until one candidate has a clear majority and is declared the winner. The change would apply to races for the Legislature, the governor’s office and Maine’s four congressional seats.

James Kilbreth, an attorney for the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting, said the issue need not be before the court at all. He argued that as the law was in place, all that was necessary was for the Legislature to move forward with a means of enacting it. Kilbreth even suggested that were the court to intervene it would be overreaching its authority by helping the Legislature to do its job.

“This is the tail wagging the dog kind of problem,” Kilbreth said.

“Mr. Kilbreth, it’s a fairly large tail,” Chief Justice Leigh Saufley replied, drawing light laughter from the roughly 200 people that crowded into the state’s historic ceremonial courtroom at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Saufley’s observation reflects the fact that if the law stands, elections and even political campaigns in Maine will be forever changed and far different than what voters have experienced in the past.

Those opposing the law say the fundamental right to vote is governed by the constitution, which also specifically spells out how votes are to be counted and by whom – in Maine’s case by local ballot officials such as city and town clerks.

Saufley also reminded Kilbreth that Maine’s Constitution, unlike many other states, allows the Legislature to ask the high court for advice, especially if it feels a bill before it or an action it is about to take could be unconstitutional. But Kilbreth noted that was not the case at hand as the voters had already approved the ranked choice voting law.

Other justices on the bench including Justice Donald Alexander said it is possible the Legislature could move forward with the new voting system to only find out later, after it is challenged in the courts, that it is unconstitutional. Alexander said lawmakers may need advice to move forward, as implementing the new law would require an expenditure of funds, currently estimated at $1.5 million. Alexander and Justice Joseph Jabar also seemed to focus on the idea that ranked-choice voting could lead to a dismantling of the two-party system of government.

Alexander repeatedly asked attorneys if that was not actually the intent of the ranked choice voting supporters. “We are going to have a lot of people abandoning the political parties if ranked-choice voting remains,” Alexander said.

Advocates for the change have said depolarizing the political system and forcing candidates to win a majority of voters versus a simply plurality will draw ideologies from both the left and the right back to the center, where most voters are already.

But Josh Dunlap arguing on behalf of the House Republican Caucus and the Maine Heritage Center against the new law, said Maine’s constitution spells out that a plurality is how elections are decided and that’s intentional. Dunlap called the current voting system, “a first past the post” one in reference to a race where the candidate with the most votes, regardless of whether its a majority or not, wins.

The justices do not have a deadline to issue an advisory opinion to the state Senate but will likely do so relatively quickly as the Legislature’s constitutional adjournment date is June 21.

This story will be updated.

