AUGUSTA

Saturday at 10:05 a.m., needles were reportedly found at the intersection of Sewall and Glenwood streets.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Bond and Water streets.

12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

1:17 p.m., a grass fire was reported on Cross Hill Road. Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

2:41 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.

3:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cross Hill Road.

5:28 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

6:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

8:06 p.m., a 42-year-old Palermo man was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

9:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

12:59 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a 49-year-old Gardiner man and a 50-year-old Gardiner woman were summoned on one charge each of theft, on Water Street.

12:54 p.m., a 50-year-old Addison woman was summoned on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating under the influence.

WINTHROP

Saturday at 3:23 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on High Street.

5 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Peck Farm Road.

6:11 p.m., a weapons offense was reported on Marshwood Lane.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 2:12 a.m., Amy Lee Goldberg, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant by police responding to a report of a disturbance on Gage Street.

