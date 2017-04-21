The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving the state of Maine more than $2 million to fight its epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says the money will support programs that help residents of the state who are trying to recover from addiction. Maine had more than 350 drug overdose deaths last year, and most of those were opioid-related.

Health and Human Services is giving out $485 million in all 50 states to fight drug addiction. More than 52,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. last year.

The state’s health department proposed in February to provide an additional $2 million for medication-assisted addiction treatment for the uninsured.

Share