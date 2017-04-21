Maine’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.0 percent in March, the lowest on record since the current methodology was implemented in 1976, driven in part by high job gains in construction, transportation, education and healthcare.

The March rate was down from 3.2 percent in February and 3.7 percent a year ago. The number of unemployed Mainers was down 4,500 over the year to 21,000. The unemployment rate was below 4 percent in 14 of the last 17 months, only the third such period in the last 41 years.

That compares to the national preliminary unemployment rate of 4.5 percent, down from 4.7 percent in February and 5.0 percent a year ago.

Arkansas, Colorado, Maine and Oregon reported the lowest unemployment rates since 1976. Colorado’s rate, at 2.6 percent, was the nation’s lowest.

Gov. Paul LePage, in a statement, lauded the new figures.

“This shows that our efforts to lower taxes, reform welfare and bring fiscal responsibility to government are working,” he said in the statement. “Liberals are trying to reverse all the progress we have made by raising taxes and expanding welfare. We must work even harder now to continue our progress and stop the liberals from harming the economy with their tax-and-spend policies.”

The Maine Republican Party also touted the figures, crediting LePage’s policies.

“The pro-growth policies of the LePage administration and pro-growth Republican legislators are doing exactly what they promised,” said Demi Kouzounas, chair of the Maine Republican Party, in a release. “Not only has unemployment decreased, but private sector employment has skyrocketed to an all time high for our great state. Additionally, employment in government jobs is at it’s lowest percentage in history.”

Maine House Republicans said the falling unemployment rate was proof that conservative policies have worked in the state.

“Now more than ever we need to stay the course and that means passing policies that continue to move Maine in the right direction,” said Assistant House Republican Leader Rep. Ellie Espling of New Gloucester. “Our focus is on implementing a 2-year budget that reduces the overall tax burden on all Mainers and continues to promote this type of job growth.”

Maine’s unemployment rate was lower than the average rate of the New England states, which was 3.8 percent in March.

Maine and Vermont had the second-lowest unemployment rates of the New England states, compared to 2.8 percent in New Hampshire, 3.6 percent in Massachusetts, 4.3 percent in Rhode Island, and 4.8 percent in Connecticut.

The number of nonfarm payroll jobs for March was up 5,300 from a year ago, an all-time high. The sectors that saw the largest job gains were in construction; trade, transportation, and utilities; and education and healthcare sectors.

Government jobs comprised 16.0 percent of nonfarm jobs, the lowest share on record.

Unemployment rates declined over the year in all Maine counties, with the lowest rate, 2.5 percent, in Cumberland County and the highest, 6.9 percent, in Washington County.

Unemployment rates were lower than the statewide average in all three metro areas: Portland-South Portland (2.6 percent), Lewiston-Auburn (3.2 percent) and Bangor (3.4 percent).

