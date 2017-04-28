Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King will appear together in a joint interview on the NBC political talk show “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent, will be interviewed by host Chuck Todd about their efforts to build consensus and facilitate bipartisanship in an increasingly polarized climate.

Collins recently was named the Senate’s most bipartisan senator for the fourth consecutive year and King, who caucuses and often votes with the Democrats, is one of only two independents.

Both Maine senators are members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, so it’s possible they could be asked about the ongoing probe into Russian’s involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Meet the Press” airs Sunday morning on NBC. Collins and King are scheduled to go on at about 9:20 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence also is scheduled to appear on the program, likely to talk about the Trump administration’s first 100 days.

