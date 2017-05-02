AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Paul LePage and the chief advocate for Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are in Washington, D.C., this morning to offer dueling views on presidential authority to create national monuments.

Appearing before a congressional committee, LePage outlined his concerns about – and opposition to – President Obama’s decision last August to designate more than 87,500 acres in the Katahdin region as a national monument. LePage contends Obama ignored concerns of local residents and overlooked opposition from Katahdin-area elected leaders as well as himself and the Maine Legislature when he used his executive authority to create the monument.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land east of Baxter State Park to the National Park Service, is expected to outline the years-long process his family’s foundation pursued to engage local communities and gather public feedback on a potential national park or national monument in the Katahdin region. St. Clair

The pair are appearing before a subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee as part of a hearing entitled “Examining the Consequences of Executive Branch Overreach of the Antiquities Act.” The hearing can be viewed online here.

The Antiquities Act of 1906 allows presidents to designate national monuments through executive proclamations in order to quickly protect “historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest” on federally owned land. National parks, by comparison, can only be created by Congress.

Presidents can – and have – modified national monuments created by their predecessors, often by elevating them to full national parks. Congress has the power to abolish national monuments and there have been several pushes in recent congressional sessions to roll back presidents’ sweeping authority under the Antiquities Act.

This story will be updated.

