Dennis Keschl is returning as Belgrade town manager.

Keschl, 70, who also lives in the town, was hired Wednesday night by the Belgrade selectmen and will take up the post beginning June 1.

Then-Rep. Dennis L. Keschl, R-Belgrade, asks a question in 2014 during a meeting of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs committee with the Health and Human Services committee at the State House in Augusta. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

Keschl had been town manager from 2006 to 2010 before being elected to the Legislature, where he served two terms from 2010 to 2014.

Gary Mahler, chairman of the Board of Selectpersons, said selectmen hired Keschl after they interviewed four candidates. He was offered a one-year contract.

Mahler said the decision to hire Keschl was unanimous.

“We’re lucky to have him as long as he wants to stay,” said Mahler, adding, “We were really happy with the quality of the candidates.”

Friday was the last working day in Belgrade for Carrie Castonguay, who was hired in March 2016. She had been administrative assistant previously to the Livermore Board of Selectpersons.

Castonguay submitted her resignation to the Belgrade selectmen in early April when she said she was leaving to take a similar post in New Gloucester.

Melanie Alexander, town treasurer, was appointed interim town manager until Keschl starts.

Mahler said Keschl has stayed active in various town functions while he’s been out of office, adding, “He knows the town extremely well.”

“I love the area and love the town,” Keschl said Friday. “The people are great. I think there are some issues that need to be addressed in the town, and I’d like to participate in how those issues are addressed. Being town manager gives you a larger voice than an ordinary citizen.”

He is chairman of the Belgrade Historical Society — a private nonprofit organization that is not affiliated with the town. He holds a seat on the town’s Road Committee; the town manager serves on the committee in an advisory role.

He also is on a number of other boards and committees, including those of the Maine State Museum and the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, and recently served on a board looking at the cost-sharing and capital projects of Regional School Unit 18, the Messalonskee and China schools.

“I probably never should have retired,” he said.

Keschl said he has to wrap up a number of things before starting the post, but he told the selectmen he would be available to assist the interim town manager in the meantime if needed.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share