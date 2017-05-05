Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine has been included on a list of national monuments to be reviewed by the Trump administration.

Katahdin, at 87,500 acres, is the smallest national monument being reviewed to determine if there was adequate public input before the designation, according to a list released by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday. The other 21 monuments on the list are larger than 100,000 acres.

Gov. Paul LePage, who lobbied aggressively to have Katahdin reviewed and has cultivated ties to President Trump, tweeted out a link to the announcement, saying “Yes, it’s on The List.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said she was “incredibly disappointed” Katahdin Woods and Waters was on the list, adding that it is “revitalizing northern Maine and has a broad base of support from more than 200 Maine business owners, dozens of legislators, Chambers of Commerce, and environmental advocates.”

“Just because a few people did not like the outcome of the exhaustive public hearings and information gatherings sessions held by Republican, Democratic, and nonpartisan leaders does not mean a thorough review did not happen,” the 1st District Democrat said.

The release from the Interior Department said the Katahdin monument is singled out for review “to determine whether the designation or expansion was made without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

President Barack Obama created Katahdin Woods and Waters last August after Roxanne Quimby’s nonprofit, Elliotsville Plantation, donated the land and pledged a $40 million endowment for the project. Months earlier, more than 1,500 people turned out for public hearings in East Millinocket and Orono to share their views on the monument – a majority of those attending supported it – with then-National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis.

Lucas St. Clair, Quimby’s son, said they had more than four years of public outreach and community input.

“Our hope is that the review process will be fair and transparent and allow for all stakeholders to participate,” he said Friday. “I’m confident that a fair review will demonstrate how important public input was to helping improve the monument idea.”

Trump vowed repeatedly during his campaign to repeal the Obama policies he viewed as executive overreach, and the monument review is tied to a partisan debate over presidential authority to create national monuments.

Republicans in Congress – most notably the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah – want to rein in presidents’ ability to unilaterally create national monuments. The review of dozens of monument designations nationwide could lead to the first-ever attempt by one president to rescind another’s monument designation.

“I believe this review is unnecessary and only reignites controversy in a region that was beginning to heal and move forward,” Sen. Angus King of Maine said in a statement. “The designation was made following substantial public input that spanned the course of several years – all of which helped to create a monument that was specifically tailored to honor Maine traditions, which is why recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling were all permitted.”

Also listed are marine national monuments under review, including the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts.

This story will be updated.

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share