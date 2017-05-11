Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is joining 19 other state attorneys general in calling for a special counsel to investigation alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion with officials of President Trump’s campaign.

The letter was begun by Maura Healey, attorney general of Massachusetts and is addressed to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Department of Justice’s investigation of Russian election meddling.

The letter begins by decrying Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey as a “violation of public trust.” Rosenstein’s letter to Trump, outlining supposed missteps by Comey, has been cited by the White House as one of the reasons justifying the dismissal of the FBI director earlier this week.

“The residents of our states and the American people deserve a thorough investigation that makes clear the extent of Russian meddling, any collusion by Trump campaign officials, and any coverup,” the letter says. “Only the appointment of an independent special counsel, pursuant to 28 CFR § 600.1, with full powers and resources, can begin to restore public confidence.”

This story will be updated.

Share