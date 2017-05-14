CLEVELAND — Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBI, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game.

Cleveland's Jason Kipnis, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mike Sarbaugh after hitting one of his two home runs Sunday in the Indians' 8-3 win. Associated Press/Tony Dejak

Trevor Bauer (3-4) allowed three runs in six-plus innings as the Indians broke a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota’s four-game winning streak ended, but Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the seventh, giving the Twins a home run in 15 straight games, one short of the club record.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 2: Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give host Toronto a victory over Seattle and a sweep of their four-game series.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 8: Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help Kansas City rally from five runs down to beat Baltimore in Kansas City, Missouri.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 4: Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row and host Texas extended its winning streak to six.

YANKEES SPLIT WITH ASTROS: Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and New York beat Houston 11-6 in a doubleheader opener in New York. Houston hit three home runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Alex Bregman, to win the nightcap 10-7.

ANGELS 4, TIGERS 1: Mike Trout homered in his third straight game and Alex Meyer pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning as host Los Angeles beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES SPLIT WITH NATIONALS: Ty Kelly hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Philadelphia’s three-run ninth, helping the Phillies beat host Washington 4-3 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Nationals to a 6-5 win in the nightcap.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 0: Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead St. Louis to a win at home.

BREWERS 11, METS 9: Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping Milwaukee’s comeback from a six-run deficit for a win over New York in Milwaukee.

MARLINS 3, BRAVES 1: Pinch hitter Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Miami broke a five-game losing streak with a victory at home.

GIANTS 8, REDS 3: Brandon Belt homered and San Francisco posted its first three-game winning streak of the season, beating Cincinnati in San Francisco.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 6: Pat Valaika homered twice and drove in four runs, Antonio Senzatela got the win in an emotional Mother’s Day start and Colorado won in Denver.

Senzatela was pitching on Mother’s Day for the first time since his mom died of breast cancer last July.

PIRATES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Pittsburgh over Arizona in Phoenix.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, PADRES 3: Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a two-run single in Chicago’s eight-run eighth inning, helping the White Sox win at home.

