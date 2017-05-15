Gardiner elected officials are expected to hear an update on a preliminary plan for paving work on three downtown streets as well as sidewalk, storm water and water main work on Water Street south of the Gardiner Public Library at their meeting on Wednesday.

Through the project, part of the Maine Partnership Initiative in which cities and towns work with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine Avenue and Water and Mechanic streets will be milled and repaved.

At the same time, the Gardiner Water District is slated to replace a section of water main on Water Street from Church Street south to Kingsbury Street. Storm water upgrades for the same area are also scheduled, along with some sidewalk work.

“The plans are just about ready,” Gardiner Public Works Director Tony LaPlante said. “We want to update the council and see if any changes are needed.”

In addition to LaPlante, representatives from the Department of Transportation and its engineers will be on hand to answer questions.

The City Council is also expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, which includes the TIF funds and the enterprise fund budgets, and consider approving the first reading.

The proposed budget has been amended at the direction of the City Council to cut some spending to decrease the proposed tax increase from 45 cents to 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and to add funds for an additional police car and police equipment, which would draw from savings and not be added to the property tax bill this year.

Elected officials are also expected to:

• Hear a request from Gardiner residents to keep bees on a property in the high-density residential district and forward the issue to the Ordinance Review Committee

• Consider renewing victualer’s licenses

• Consider reappointing the library director for one year

• Name a private road off Bisbee Lane

• Consider allocating funds to complete a structural analysis on the FAA communications tower on Libby Hill Road

• Consider granting a special event permit for the Greater Gardiner River Festival scheduled for June 17

An executive session has been scheduled for the start of the meeting to discuss the city’s collective bargaining contracts.

The Gardiner City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chamber in City Hall at 6 Church St. in Gardiner.

