ORONO – Maine wild blueberries are being served up in more schools.

The Wild Blueberry School Foodservice Program says federal data show that more frozen Maine blueberries were sold to schools in April than in all of 2016. In the coming school year, Maine wild blueberries will be served in public school systems in 19 states.

Workers harvest wild blueberries at the Ridgeberry Farm in Appleton in 2012. More school districts nationwide are serving Maine blueberries.

In March, blueberries were being served in 16 districts.

Maine’s wild blueberry industry has been looking to schools to boost sales amid recent years of surplus crop.

Contributing to the boost is a marketing effort targeting state food service directors that’s partially funded through a $50,000 grant from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Nancy McBrady of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine says blueberries aren’t just for pancakes and muffins and that schools are finding plenty of dishes to utilize them.

