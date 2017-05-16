ROCKLAND – The Island Institute is receiving $240,000 from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to fund a project about disaster preparedness in the state in the era of sea level rise.

The nonprofit says the money will help pay for a project that benefits Maine’s island and coastal communities by addressing threats from natural disasters and environmental change stemming from sea level rise.

The institute says it’ll work with 150 partners to identify risks to working areas of the Maine waterfront. The group says its goal is to increase resilience in coastal areas as environmental conditions change.

The institute cites the fact that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration identified the Gulf of Maine as vulnerable to both long-term environmental changes and short-term natural and manmade disasters.

Share