MADISON — Residents at the polls on Tuesday approved the $9.8 million budget for School Administrative District 59 in a budget validation referendum vote. The final tally was 99 yes and 49 no.

“We have a budget,” Interim School Superintendent Bonnie Levesque said just before 8:30 p.m.

The spending package in the budget for 2017-18 is up about $217,800 over the current year’s budget. The new budget, which was approved by voters at the May 8 budget meeting, takes affect July 1.

Levesque told residents at the district budget meeting that she technically is retired and only an interim superintendent, but has been doing the job of high school and junior high school principal as well, without health care benefits from the district. The new budget replaces her with two people, including salaries and benefits.

She said the allocation from the state this year is expected to be $3,249,042, up from $3,169,780. But Levesque, like other school administrators in Maine, is hoping the Legislature will increase allocations to schools.

Some of the spending lines of the proposed budget include:

• $3.96 million for regular instruction for all pre-K to grade 12 schools, including salaries for 47 teachers, four educational technicians, along with benefits, text books, supplies and salaries for substitute teachers in three schools.

• $1.56 million for special education in grades K-12. The article includes salaries and benefits for 10 teachers, 14 educational technicians, a special education director and a part time secretary, along with supplies, equipment and services.

$33,225 for career and technical education.

• $8,843,101 for student and staff support.

• $664,113 for school administration in each of the three schools, including salaries and the cost to run the offices.

• $1.3 million for facilities maintenance.

• $337,265 for system administration, including school board directors, the superintendent and central office salaries and benefits, along with insurance, supplies and software.

• $75,000 in additional costs to operate the school lunch program in all grades.

