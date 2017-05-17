Three Maine startups have won the right to compete for $100,000 prize to further the development of their companies.

Surge Hydro of Belfast, Bluet of Damariscotta and Herbal Revolution of Union are the finalists in the “Greenlight Maine” TV series, a show in which Maine entrepreneurs pitch their companies in front of a panel of judges who decide the winner of the grand prize. The finalists will spar on June 6 at 7 p.m. at Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium in Waterville.

Paul Fullam, spokesman for the show, said the competition among the 13 companies chosen to participate in this season of “Greenlight Maine” “was intense and extremely close.”

Last year, Portland’s Garbage to Garden composting service won the competition.

Surge Hydro is a clean-tech company developing technologies to modernize dams and hydropower facilities. Bluet is a company that makes sparkling wine from Maine’s wild blueberries. Herbal Revolution makes herbal teas, tonics and elixirs from organic and wild herbs.

The show will be broadcast on June 17 at 7:30 p.m. on WCSH6.

Greenlight Maine is also soliciting entrants for its third season. Interested entrepreneurs need to submit a three-to-five-minute video pitch by May 26. Details are available at greenlightmaine.com

