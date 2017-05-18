NEWBURGH – Volunteer firefighters have quit after a Penobscot County town refused to reinstate the longtime fire chief.

WLBZ-TV reports that Newburgh’s Fire Chief Glen Williamson verbally resigned in August. He says he resigned due to a personal dispute with the town manager.

The town’s selectmen say they rejected a list of demands by fire department representatives. The demands were presented at a board meeting to consider Williamson’s reappointment.

Selectmen say the firefighters in attendance resigned “en masse” Monday after the rejection.

The selectboard says a dispatch center was notified and a new fire chief would be appointed Tuesday. Other towns in the area will cover Newburgh’s fire calls for now.

Town residents say there’s a petition to have Town Manager Cynthia Grant removed. Grant didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Share