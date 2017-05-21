York has become the latest community in Maine to ban the sale of marijuana within its borders.

Residents voted 1,733 to 619 on Saturday to adopt a measure banning marijuana retail businesses or social clubs within the town’s borders. Lebanon adopted a similar measure earlier this month.

York joined a growing list of “dry” communities in Maine after voters approved legalized recreational marijuana last fall. Municipal officials across the state have been struggling to figure out how the new law will affect their communities as lawmakers set up a regulatory system to oversee the industry.

York’s ban on marijuana businesses does not extend to personal use and cultivation of marijuana by adults age 21 and older. Communities only have the right to ban sales and other related businesses.

York narrowly rejected statewide legalization last fall in a 4,613 to 4,272 vote.



