Two people arrested in New York City and charged with murder in the death of a woman in Cherryfield last week are fighting extradition to Maine.

Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, both refused to waive extradition rights at their arraignments in Queens County Criminal Court late Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney.

Greeley is a former Lewiston resident, police said.

Both were held without bail in connection with the killing of Sally Shaw, whose body was found by the side of Route 193 in Cherryfield in Washington County. Greeley is due back in court Aug. 24.

Officials have not released any information linking Shaw to the suspects, but Shaw was Facebook friends with Quaneysha Greeley and the woman identified in posts as her mother, Melissa Greeley.

Reeves also faces separate assault charges stemming from an incident in the Ozone Park section of Queens in February. He is accused of slashing a 36-year-old woman acquaintance in the face from an ear to a nostril, requiring 16 to 20 stitches.

He was ordered held on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail on the assault charges. Reeves is due back in court Aug. 16 for both cases.

Police in Maine, who spent a week investigating the killing of Shaw on July 19, still have not said how the suspects came into contact with Shaw or how Shaw died.

Shaw, 55, was identified after an autopsy. Officials also said Shaw had ties to the Down East area of Washington County and previously worked in the home health care field and may have been employed as a certified nursing assistant.

Investigators determined that Shaw’s death was a homicide and linked her slaying to a black 2017 Chevrolet Impala they found at the intersection of routes 193 and 9, about 11 miles north of where Shaw’s body was found. Based on the damage to the vehicle and recent activity in the intersection, officials determined the vehicle, which Shaw rented from a business in Bangor, had been involved in an accident at that intersection.

The vehicle was taken to the Maine State Police Crime Lab in Augusta to be processed.

Police are still not revealing how investigators linked Shaw’s death to Greeley and Reeves, why the two New York residents were in northern Maine or whether Shaw was a random victim.

In one Facebook exchange from 2015 between Melissa Greeley and Shaw, Greeley posted a note saying, in part, “Life is starting to look up for me,” and Shaw wrote “You deserve only the best in life!”

Shaw’s sister, Susan, said that her sister had recently moved back to Maine from Florida after losing her husband.

