AUGUSTA –– The Maine Senate voting 29-5 on Wednesday to overturn a Gov. Paul LePage veto of a bill that would increase the legal age to purchase tobacco products in Maine from 18 to 21.

In his veto message, LePage said that if a person was old enough to join the military and die for the country, then they were old enough to decide for themselves whether or not to use tobacco products. LePage also noted that 18-year-olds are afforded the right to vote as well.

Those supporting LePage said adults have the right to choose for themselves whether to use tobacco.

But Sen. Brian Langley, R-Ellsworth, who co-sponsored the bill, said people addicted to nicotine often lose their ability to quit smoking. Langley said that was the case for his own mother, who died from lung cancer.

He said that in his experience with family and friends, “That freedom to choose was then kind of overridden by a loss of a freedom to quit. My mother’s very last words, very last words on this planet were, ‘I could not quit.’ just before she passed away from lung cancer.”

The Senate also voted 34-1 to override a LePage veto of a bill that bans the use of cellphones or other hand-held electronic devices while driving. The Senate also voted 29-5 to override a veto of a bill requiring the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to fill funded vacancies in the state’s public health nursing system.

All of the vetoes face additional votes in the Maine House, which could sustain LePage on some of the measures. The Senate overrode 15 of 16 vetoes it took up Wednesday morning.

