NORTHEAST HARBOR — Officials say they responded to Acadia National Park in Maine to help an injured hiker.

Park officials say a man suffered a head injury while on Acadia Mountain and required assistance. WABI-TV reports he was located by a rescue crew and has been safely transported to an area hospital.

Rescue team members of Bar Harbor’s MDI Search and Rescue helped out in addition to park officials.

