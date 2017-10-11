Mason’s Brewing Co. announced via Facebook that it received a cease-and-desist letter from Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing.

Mason’s, which is in Brewer, included pictures of the letter in its post. The letter demands Mason’s stop using the name “Hipster Apocalypse IPA,” which was released earlier this year. 10 Barrel says the name is too close to its Apocalypse IPA, which came out in 2010.

Mason’s makes reference to David and Goliath in its Facebook post because 10 Barrel is owned by beer giant AB InBev, which bought the Portland, Oregon, brewery in 2014.

